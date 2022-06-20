Lack of shore leave leaves no room to unwind, suggests results of Seafarer Happiness Index Q1 2022

With the Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) Quarter 1 2022 results being published, we look at what the findings tell us.

Crew changes have proven challenging amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and seafarers have no choice but to spend a longer contracted time at sea. However, there are many other conditions that make their voyage less than delightful.

A lack of shore leave has been a persistent challenge but with COVID, restrictions are heightened and seafarers have limited access to shore leave, which leaves seafarers with no avenues to ‘unwind or release work pressures within the ships’.

Another set of issues plague those who successfully make it ashore: a lack of welfare provisions. Respondents have used a case in point where not all ports have ‘good, safe, reliable, secure, cheap transport … to a local shopping mall’. When asked how happy they were with welfare facilities when ashore, the average score was 4.92/10, down from 5.93 in the previous quarter.

We will continue to unpack the Q1 results, piece together the seafarer condition and what implications this has for all of us.

The Loss Prevention department at Standard Club is dedicated to improving seafarer welfare, and testament to that commitment, the club is a signatory on the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change as well as a proud sponsor of the Seafarers Happiness Index, a report by Mission to Seafarers.

Source: The Standard Club