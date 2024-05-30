Lack of Tonnage Still an Issue for Ship Recyclers

A lack of tonnage is still hampering the ship recycling market, with market participants on the lookout for more vessels. In its latest weekly report, Best Oasis ( www.best-oasis.com ), one of the leading cash buyer of ships, said that “this week, ship recycling destinations experienced mixed performances: In India, the market is strong with rising booking prices driven by robust local demand. The post-election outlook is favorable, with anticipated growth fueled by increased steel demand and improved financial conditions. Bangladesh is seeing a slight downturn, with values dropping by approximately 4.26 USD per LT. Market corrections are expected following the upcoming budget announcement, which should help stabilize conditions. Currently, reduced buyer enthusiasm is cooling the market. Pakistan’s market remains steady but unchanged, reflecting a cautious mood as participants await key updates from the early June budget review, expected to stimulate the market. In Turkiye, the market continues to be stable, with no significant changes. Participants are on the lookout for tonnage opportunities that are not yet available”.

According to Best Oasis, “global crude steel production dropped 5% year-over-year in April 2024 to 155.7 million tonnes, with China seeing a significant 7.2% decrease. Conversely, India and Germany reported increases of 3.6% and 6.4%, respectively. Production fell across several key nations, including Iran, South Korea, and Russia, with modest declines also in the US, Japan, and Brazil. Regionally, Africa and the EU saw slight production gains, while most other regions experienced declines. Despite this, the World Steel Association forecasts a 1.7% increase in steel demand this year, expecting further growth in 2025.

Oil prices are experiencing their first decline in two weeks, with consecutive session losses leading to multi-month lows. The downturn is driven by concerns over prolonged high U.S. interest rates potentially stifling demand in the world’s largest oil market. Contributing to the bearish sentiment, the EIA ( Energy Information Administration) reported an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories, countering predictions of a significant draw. This situation is exacerbated by ongoing uncertainties about whether current interest rates will suffice to curb persistent inflation, potentially hampering economic activity and reducing oil demand”, Best Oasis said.

In a separate report this week, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that it was “a quieter week across the subcontinent markets. With local fundamentals looking fragile and the untimely devaluing of the Taka against the USD the spotlight appears to be coming off Bangladesh and starting to shine on a improving Indian market which is looking set to surpass its neighbour as the go to market for both HKC and non HKC compliant tonnage. This may look set to stay, as postelection, the outlook is optimistic with expectations of increased demand for steel and continued stable financial conditions, stimulating further economic growth under what would be Prime Minister Modi’s party 3rd terms in government. Turning the attention to ‘Green Recycling’, an amendment to the European Waste Ship regulation has entered into force earlier this month basis which and subject to fulfilment of specified conditions, end of life ships could be sent from OECD to non-OECD countries for recycling. Meaning there is a possibility that end-of-life EU flagged ships as well as end of life ships from EU waters can be sent to countries like, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and others for recycling (subject to certain conditions). This us unlikely to have an immediate impact as its expected such regulations will on coming to force from 2027 onwards”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide