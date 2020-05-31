Lake Carrier Association Files Petition to Investigate Canada’s BWM Regulations

The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has accepted a petition filed by the Lake Carrier’s Associations (LCA) that alleges Canada’s proposed ballast water regulations will discriminate against US flag vessel operators. Acceptance of the petition will initiate an investigation of the allegations and serve to gather information, solicit public comments, and examine the potential harm to the US Flag fleet resulting from the proposed Canadian regulations. The investigation will provide information for the FMC to consider all options, statutory remedies and sanctions that are available under Section 19 of the Merchant Marine Act, 1920, as amended. The FMC will soon publish a notice in the Federal Register with further details.

USCG Expands Regulations on BWM Reporting Requirements

The US Coast Guard (USCG) issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the Federal Register that would expand regulations on vessel financial responsibility for all tank vessels greater than 100 gross tons and other amendments to clarify and update reporting requirements, remove unnecessary regulations and reflect current practice. The Coast Guard is seeking public comments on the proposed rule until August 11, 2020.

Ballast Water Treatment System Type Approvals The USCG has recently issued Type Approval Certificates for the following treatment systems:

GUARDIAN-US manufactured by Hyde Marine, Inc. (30th Type Approval)

HK-(E)R manufactured by Miura Co., Ltd. (31st Type Approval)

ECS-HYCHLOR BWMS manufactured by Techcross, Inc. (32nd Type Approval)

LUV U1 manufactured by Semb-Eco, Pte, Ltd.. (33rd Type Approval)

No applications for Type Approval of new systems have been received by the USCG.

Source: Ecochlor