Lakeway Link Partners with ScanOcean to Utilize Sustainable Marine Fuel, Enhancing Environmental Commitments

Lakeway Link AB, in its latest strategic move towards sustainable operations, has announced a significant new partnership with ScanOcean AB, a leader in renewable marine fuel solutions. This collaboration marks the introduction of B15-DMA, a marine fuel with 15% renewable content, for Lakeway Link’s new roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) service connecting Södertälje, Sweden, and Gdynia, Poland.

Under the agreement, ScanOcean AB will supply the B15-DMA fuel, meeting the stringent ISO 8217 compatibility standards and boasting a ISCC-EU certification. This fuel not only supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, as mandated by the EU ETS obligations, but also significantly improves the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and Clean Shipping Index (CSI) scores for vessels. The fuel is also compatible towards the upcoming FuelEU Maritime regulations.

The deliveries of B15-DMA will be made in Södertälje, Sweden, to the M/S Lakeway Express, thereby kickstarting the utilization of this innovative fuel. This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to environmental sustainability that goes beyond compliance.

Mr. Fredrik Hermansson, CEO of Lakeway Link AB, commented, “Our decision to partner with ScanOcean AB and begin using B15-DMA fuel is a pivotal step in our journey towards reducing our environmental impact. This initiative not only aligns with our sustainability goals but also sets a new standard in the maritime industry for environmental responsibility.”

Mr. Jonatan Karlström, Managing Director of ScanOcean AB, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Lakeway Link AB as they embark on their new ro-ro service. This collaboration is not just a business milestone but a significant leap forward in our mission to provide sustainable fuel solutions. With our new product offerings, we are dedicated to leading the charge towards a greener maritime industry.”

Source: ScanOcean AB