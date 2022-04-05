Land-sea trade corridor adds new direct route to Indian Ocean

The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and Singapore, launched a new transport route on Saturday creating the first link directly to the Indian Ocean.

Carrying motorcycle parts, the route’s first outbound rail-sea transport freight train left southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality on Saturday. It will first reach the Laotian capital Vientiane by railway and pass through Thailand via highways before arriving at Myanmar’s Yangon, its final destination.

The new freight service is estimated to take about 10 to 14 days to reach Yangon, cutting the logistics time by more than 20 days compared to the traditional route that goes to eastern coastal cities via the Yangtze River and then out to sea, according to the corridor’s operator.

By the end of last year, destinations that can be reached via the corridor had been expanded to 315 ports in 107 countries and regions worldwide.

In 2021, the rail-sea transport freight trains and cross-border highway shuttle buses and international railway intermodal freight trains launched by Chongqing recorded 60-percent, 17-percent and 30-percent year-on-year growth in goods volume accordingly.

Source: Xinhua