Langh Ship focuses on environmental friendliness

The Langh companies take environmental matters into account in their day-to-day operations, and efforts to improve the state of the world’s seas are important to all Langh companies. The environmental perspective has been at the core of the Langh companies’ operations for some time now, and the companies are a partner of the John Nurminen Foundation and a supporter of the Foundation’s Clean Baltic Sea projects.

Langh Tech’s closed loop scrubbers were installed in Langh Ship’s five cargo vessels back in 2013 and 2014. In the closed cycle, the water used to clean exhaust gases can be cleaned in a water-processing unit on board the vessel, and the resulting waste is delivered ashore in solid form. In addition to this waste, wastewater, such as latrine wastewater from Langh Ship’s vessels ms Linda and ms Aila, which sail to Helsinki, is voluntarily collected and delivered to the waste reception point at the Vuosaari harbour.

The shipping company actively seeks new ways of taking the environment better into account, and one important action is that, from now on, ms Linda and ms Aila will voluntarily use the closed-loop scrubber during all piloted journeys, even if the open-loop system is permitted in the area. This will help minimise the emissions released to sensitive coastal waters.

“Ms Linda and ms Aila sail on the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, stopping at major northern European harbours. Using the closed-loop scrubber system during piloted journeys helps us do our part to positively influence the state of the seas surrounding major harbours,” says Langh Ship’s Managing Director, Laura Langh-Lagerlöf.

Source: Langh Ship