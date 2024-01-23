Langh Ship’s second 7800 dwt newbuilding has been named

The naming ceremony of the second vessel of Langh Ship’s series of three 7800 dwt multipurpose vessels took place on 22nd January 2024.

The vessel was named Olivia during the naming ceremony that was arranged in Ningbo in China. The vessel’s godmother, Miss Natalie Ella Olivia Toivola, had the honor of cutting the ribbon to release the champagne bottle. Miss Natalie Ella Olivia is the goddaughter of Langh Ship’s Managing Director Laura Langh-Lagerlöf.

The ceremony additionally featured a traditional Chinese dragon dance, welcoming speech from Laura Langh-Lagerlöf as well as a speech by Wuhu Shipyard’s Marketing Director Mr. Chen Anming. A vessel tour was arranged afterward for all attendees.

Olivia is built at the Wuhu Shipyard in China. The modern technology and advanced solutions for reducing emissions make the vessel a forerunner and support Langh Ship’s goal to offer zero emission sea transports. Langh Tech, the sister company of Langh Ship, focuses on developing components and systems for reducing the environmental impact of shipping. The latest of Langh Tech’s innovations is the carbon capture system for marine use. The vessel Olivia is equipped with a BWMS (Ballast Water Management System), developed by Langh Tech for preventing the spread of invasive species through the ballast water, which is carried in the vessels tanks.

This series of three vessels is dedicated to Langh Ship’s longstanding trade of carrying steel coils from Finland to central Europe for Finnish stainless steel producer Outokumpu. Return cargo is recycled stainless steel and other products in bulk. The tailored cargo carriage solutions for steel coils are developed in house by Langh Ship. Through the introduction of the cradle tween decks already over 20 years ago the safety of sea transport of steel coils changed dramatically. The cargo is carried safely and without damages.

Olivia’s sister vessel, Lovisa, which was delivered to Langh Ship in November, reached Europe in early January and has now entered Outokumpu liner service between Finland and the Netherlands.

Source: Langh Ship