Langh Tech’s scrubber systems to four gas tanker vessels

The Finnish scrubber manufacturer Langh Tech has successfully delivered its exhaust gas scrubber systems to semi-refrigerated gas tankers managed by the Danish shipping company Ultragas ApS.

The cooperation between Langh Tech and Ultragas started in summer 2018 and the deal includes the components for the scrubber system, commissioning, crew training and classification for four identical sister gas tanker vessels.

The Langh Tech scope of delivery in this project is an open loop side inlet -type scrubber tower with multi-inlet connections for flue gas sources from the main engine and from the three auxiliary engines with bypass possibility on all. The scrubber is designed for max. 7000 kW engine power with scrubbing capacity for approx. 55.000 kg/h flue gas.

Langh Tech offers several solutions to suit the customer’s needs. The scrubber system can be open loop, closed loop or hybrid. The scrubber tower design can be either inline or side-inlet type (U-type) and with either single or multiple inlets. The Langh Tech scrubbers can be designed for dry running or with a bypass. Integrated feed of caustic soda or magnesium hydroxide can be used as a chemical in the closed loop system as well as in the open loop system when sailing in low alkalinity water or to reach the US EPA VGP compliance.

“All Langh Tech open loop systems are designed as ‘hybrid ready’ with easy upgrade to full hybrid scrubber system, which makes the systems a safe choice with regards to possible stricter discharge limits in the future”, says Langh Tech’s Sales Manager Eero Pajunen.

The installations of the first two vessels MV ATLANTIC GAS (in the picture) and MV ADRIATIC GAS were completed in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the two later vessels will dock during the first quarter of 2020.

“The installations of the systems were done successfully and on schedule. Each of the scrubber sets were commissioned and approved by class right after the vessels sailed from the yard. We are very pleased with the cooperation between the Owner, the Owner’s site team, the Fayard shipyard and our own team, that has been responsible for this project”, says Laura Langh-Lagerlöf, Commercial Director of Langh Tech.

“We have appreciated much the cooperation with Langh Tech as well as their product. Timely delivery of a fine quality product and high performing equipment as well as 24/7 design-, installation- and operational support has been at a very high level”, says Carsten Manniche, General Manager & Project Manager, Ultragas ApS.

Source: Langh Tech