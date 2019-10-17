Lanopro Production AS joins the Green Award network

LanoPro Production AS offers a discount of 5% on its EAL lubricants to Green Award certified companies worldwide.

The cooperation was announced on 10th of October 2019. Green Award certification program for ships welcomed LanoPro Production AS as a new incentive provider. Ships and ship managers certified by Green Award on voluntary basis meet the highest safety, quality and environmental performance requirements. They are the front runners of the industry that invest efforts in continuous improvement. Incentive providers are organisations and ports that join the program to encourage their striving for excellence by providing incentives. LanoPro Production AS chose to become a Green Award incentive provider to contribute to stride against environmental pollution and to support quality ships.

LanoPro is a Norwegian/ Singapore based company providing EAL (Environmental Acceptable Lubricants) lubricants to the maritime and offshore space worldwide. LanoPro holds the highest level of approvals from EU EcoLabel, VGP approval, and HOCNF (Offshore). Company’s vision is to make environmentally friendly lubricants the preferred choice.

Green Award certified companies and ships are entitled to a 5% discount on the shipowner pricelist of Lanopro’s lubricants. Prices are including delivery at all hubs worldwide.

Source: Green Award Foundation