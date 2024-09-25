Large Bulkers in High Demand

Demand is still quite high for larger dry bulk carriers. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa commented on the newbuilding market that it’s been a quiet week for bulker orders, although there’s still appetite for larger ships. The shipbroker said that “Shandong Shipping has added two additional methanol ready 325,000 dwt bulk carriers to the 4x already on order at Qindao Bohai. Vessels will be delivered in 2028 and long term chartered to mine giant Vale, while the reported price is $130 mln each Tankers have once again captured attention with a flurry of orders across various sectors. Hengli Heavy Industries will build 4 x 306,000 dwt VLCCs. These vessels will be built for builder’s account: the Hengli Group, which has substantial interests in fuel production. Earlier this year, two other VLCCs ordered for Hengli’s account were sold at a profit to Greek operator Dynacom, scheduled for delivery in March and December 2025. The resale price for these was $122 mln each. The new VLCCs are estimated to cost between $110 mln and $120 mln each, with deliveries slated for 2026 and 2027. Trafigura has added another VLCC to its order at Jiangsu Hantong, bringing its total to six vessels with this builder. Although the price for the latest addition hasn’t been confirmed, it should be around $120 mln SC Shipping, also known as Shanghai Junzheng Group, has made substantial investments in this area, recently exercising options for 10 stainless steel tankers, each with a deadweight of 25,900 dwt. These orders were split equally between Wuchang and CMJL Yangzhou shipyards, with deliveries expected between 2026 and 2028. In total, these two yards now have 22 such vessels on order. HMM has secured an order for 2 + 2 optional 50,000 dwt MR2s from Hyundai Mipo, priced at $52 million each with deliveries settled in June and December 2026”, Banchero Costa noted.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, shipbroker Xclusiv noted that “in dry Newcastlemax has performed exceptionally well so far this year, with 32 vessels sold year-to-date, which represents a 60% increase compared to the same period last year. This week, the “Mineral Cloudbreak” – 205K/2012 HHIC was sold for USD 38.5 mills to Chinese buyers, while the Electronic M/E “Golden Gayle” – 207K/2011 Universal found new owners for USD 40 mills. On the Capesize sector, Chinese buyers acquired the “China Peace” – 174K/2005 SWS for region USD 20 mills. Momentum was strong in the Kamsarmax and Panamax sectors, accounting for half of all sales this week. Greek buyers acquired the Kamsarmax “Vincent Triton” – 81K/2020 Jiangsu Hantong for USD 30.5 mills. On the same sector, the “AM Hamburg” – 82K/2013 New Times and “AM Quebec” – 82K/2013 New Times were sold for USD 18 mills each to Chinese buyers. The Supramax “Visayas” – 56K/2010 Mitsui changed hands for high USD 16 mills basis surveys due. Last but not least, the Handysize “Yochow”- 34K/2015 Namura changed hands for USD 19 mills, while the Electronic M/E Handysize “Belle Plaine”- 35K/2014 Qingshan was sold for USD 16.5 mills”.

“On the tanker S&P activity, the VLCC “Advantage Virtue” – 296K/2009 Bohai was sold for USD 51 mills to Chinese buyers. Moving down the sizes, Pertamina acquired the Scrubber fitted LR2 “Sti Lily” – 110K/2019 New Times for USD 73.5 mills, and the Ice Class 1A, Scrubber fitted LR2 “Alkinoos”- 110K/2019 SWS for USD 73.5 mills. The MR2 “Caribbean Star”- 46K/2004 Shin Kurushima was sold for USD 17.9 mills. Finally, the Small StSt tanker “Horin Trader” – 20K/2015 Usuki was sold for high USD 31 mills to clients of Woojin”, Xclusiv concluded.

Banchero Costa added that “during the week, Japanese owners were reported to have sold Bright Gemini abt 82k blt 2013 Tsuneishi Zhoushan (scrubber fitted) at USD 22.6 Mill. and Martha abt 82k blt 2014 Tadotsu (eletronic ME and scrubber fitted) done at USD 26 mill, back in aprli Scarlet Island abt 82k blt 2014 Tsuneishi Cebu (scrubber fitted) was reported at USD 29 Mill. After offers were invited beginning of the month Yochow abt 34k blt 2015 Namura (eletronic ME ) has gone at USD 19 Mill., back in march Naruto Strait abt 34k blt 2016 has been sold at USD 20.6 Mill. In the tanker market Swiss controlled VLCC Advantage Virtue abt 296 blt 2009 Bohai (SS 02/2029 DD 09/2026) sold for USD 51 mill to Chinese Buyers. In the product segment Greek based Aerio Shipmanagement was reported to have purchased MT Tenacity abt 50k blt 2014 GSI (eletronic ME SS passed) at USD 40 million”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide