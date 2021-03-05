Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Large-diameter lathe will ensure happier marine and renewable clients

Large-diameter lathe will ensure happier marine and renewable clients

in International Shipping News 05/03/2021

A large-diameter six-meter lathe is expected at Vesconite Bearings’ South African factory in the next few weeks.

The lathe will be able to machine extra-large-diameter bearings, which are in demand for marine mining, container ships, oil tankers, and equipment used to generate renewable power from tides, waves and currents.

The lathe has a ‘swing-over-bed’ of 1,630 mm and a bed of 6,000 mm, which means that it can machine a tube with a diameter of up to 1,630 mm and a length of six meters.

The 6 m lathe that will expand the Vesconite Bearings’ machining capability and increase the speed at which it is able to machine bearings

Other noteworthy specifications are that it has a ‘swing-in-gap’ of 1,890 mm, which means that it can machine short bearings and discs of that diameter.

At present, Vesconite Bearings has a vertical lathe that it uses to machine bearings with diameters up to 1.2 m.

The new machine will expand the company’s machining capability and increase the speed at which it is able to machine bearings.

“We will be able to supply customers quicker,” says CEO Dr Jean-Patrick Leger. “This is essential for marine clients, since keeping a ship in dry dock for repairs can be costly.”
Source: Vesconite

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software