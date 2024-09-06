Large European Banks’ Profitability Metrics to Stay Strong in 2024

Europe’s largest banks are likely to achieve 2024 profitability in line with the strong levels of 2023, Fitch Ratings says in a new report.

Most of the 20 large banks in Fitch’s latest quarterly credit tracker performed well in 1H24, with better-than-expected earnings leading Fitch to revise its full-year forecasts upwards for some banks. Revenue generation was resilient despite declining interest rates, and cost and asset quality pressures were generally contained.

We expect the banks’ mean operating profit/risk-weighted assets ratio to be stable at about 2.6% in 2024, comfortably above the long-term average, supported by still-strong net interest income and increasing fee income. Cost/income ratios generally increased slightly in 1H24 as inflation-led pressures continued, but typically remained below their long-term averages due to stronger revenue and structural cost-savings.

The Italian and Nordic banks, and HSBC, which outperformed peers in 1H24, should continue to perform strongly in 2H24. In contrast, the French banks, which lag behind peers, will have only moderate profitability improvements, while UK banks’ earnings will generally continue to decrease from their strong levels.

Net interest income continues to benefit from favourable deposit pricing in some jurisdictions, particularly Italy, Spain and the Benelux region, but deposit costs for French and UK banks have risen materially due to non-remunerated sight deposits migrating to interest-bearing savings accounts. Net interest margins peaked at a median of 1.4% in 1H24, and should, in most cases, start to gradually decline in 2H24, driven by tighter lending-deposit spreads.

We forecast the banks’ average impaired loans ratio (end-1H24: 2.4%) to increase in 2H24, reflecting higher debt repayment burdens and weak economic activity, but to remain below 3% through 2025, supported by lower interest rates and a modest economic recovery.

