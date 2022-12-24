Large European Banks Well-Positioned to Weather Economic Slowdown

Most large European banks are well-positioned to navigate the economic slowdown in 2023 and its impact on asset quality, Fitch Ratings says. We forecast only a mild deterioration in their impaired loans ratios in 2023, as a significant part of their lending consists of residential mortgage loans that have proven resilient over the cycle in many countries, while underwriting standards have been tightened after previous crises.

We also expect both country-specific and EU-wide support packages to cushion the impact of the recession for the private sector. However, there are pockets of risks within SMEs, particularly those with weakened financials due to the pandemic or in the sectors most vulnerable to higher energy costs and interest rates. Commercial real estate will also be affected as the economic slowdown weakens demand and increases vacancies. Rental growth, even if aided by inflation-linked indexation, will be contested by tenants facing higher expenses, and more cautious retail tenants.

We, therefore, expect higher loan-impairment charges to weigh moderately on the banks’ 4Q22 and 2023 profits due to prudent forward-looking provisioning. Most retail banking operations in Europe will continue to benefit from higher interest rates next year, except in France where we anticipate temporary net interest margin pressure. However, high inflation will add cost pressures and reduce the benefits from rising rates.

Elevated macro and geopolitical uncertainty may be favourable for trading activities in 2023, but it will continue to pressure asset-management and investment-banking activities for at least the next two quarters. Second-order effects of the energy crisis remain a risk for the banks’ profitability in 2023.

The banks’ capitalisation will remain healthy in 2023, although rating headroom will reduce due to the weaker economic environment and capital levels reducing towards the entities’ medium-term capital targets.

