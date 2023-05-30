Large offshore oil production base delivered in China’s Dalian

A large-scale offshore oil production base, which can process 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day, was delivered to the coastal city of Dalian in northeast China’s Liaoning Province on Friday.

Named Bacalhau, the M350 floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) hull was jointly developed by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (DSIC) and Mitsui Ocean Development & Engineering Company.

The FPSO is a high-end large-scale offshore engineering base designed to exploit deep-sea oilfields. It can undertake preliminary processing such as sediment filtration, oil-gas separation, oily sewage treatment and storage, and loading and unloading crude oil.

“The daily production capacity of Bacalhau delivered today is equivalent to an oil and gas processing plant covering an area of 10 square kilometers on land,” said Han Yu, project manager at the offshore project management team of DSIC.

The Bacalhau has a total length of 364 meters, a beam of 64 meters, a depth of 33 meters, and a displacement of more than 460,000 tonnes.

