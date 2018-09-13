Large propane cargoes in Northwest Europe sink on the back of Dow offering

Large CIF propane cargoes in Northwest Europe swung back to a discount against the paper market on Tuesday on the back of a competitive offer from petrochemical giant Dow, in a signal that petrochemical cracking may be moving away from LPG and back towards naphtha.

On Tuesday, Dow offered a TOT, equivalent to half a full cargo, for September 24-28 at 50% at $618/mt and 50% at the balance of September, minus $1/mt. That pushed the September spot price to a $2/mt discount to the September swap, down from a $1/mt premium the day before.

Dow is typically a buyer of propane and an importer of US product from the Gulf Coast, to use as an alternative feedstock to naphtha for petrochemical cracking. As a result, public offering by Dow is often seen as a bellwether for petrochemical interest in Northwest Europe.

Dow declined to comment.

“[It] was to be expected,” said a market source, referring to the current propane-naphtha spread.

On Tuesday, that offer widened the spread to $52.75/mt, after propane reached its smallest discount to naphtha since January last Friday, at $49/mt. That narrowing discount has also been a signal that propane has steadily become less attractive versus naphtha as a feedstock, which sources said could be bullish for naphtha demand going into the autumn.

Source: Platts