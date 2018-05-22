Large ship managers need to digitalise or die

Medium to large companies such as Columbia Marlow, an international ship manager, need to digitalise over the next five years or they will go out of business.

Shippping is being encouraged, and in some places being pushed, to embrace digital solutions to enhance services and efficiencies. Following the merger last year of Columbia Ship Management and Marlow Navigation, two sizeable ship management firms in the industry, the new larger company decided to look at how it could benefit from digitalisation.

Columbia Marlow chief executive Mark O’Neil, speaking at the Fathom World Smart Transformation event in Hamburg recently, said the company sought help from Lufthansa, the German airline, to assess what it had to do and help it with its journey.

Here’s what O’Neil said about the digitalisation process.

Source: Fathom