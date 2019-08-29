Large smart oil tanker delivered in NE China

New Vision, the world’s second smart very large crude carrier (VLCC) with a loading capacity of 308,000 tons was delivered to its customer in the coastal city of Dalian in northeast China’s Liaoning Province.

According to China Shipbuilding Industry Cooperation, it is the world’s second smart VLCC made by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. following New Journey which was delivered on June 22.

New Vision is 330 meters long and 60 meters wide. The maximum draft, which determines the maximum depth of water a ship can safely navigate, is 21.5 meters. The designed speed is 15.7 nautical miles per hour.

A smart system enables New Vision to achieve assisted autopilot navigation, intelligent liquid cargo management, integrated energy efficiency management, equipment operation and maintenance, and ship-shore communication.

The ship also passed the testing in which the assisted decision-making system was verified in collision avoidance in open waters.

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Group Co., Ltd. has received 26 orders of large-sized ships, 25 of which have been delivered. Another VLCC is currently under construction and is expected to be delivered in November.

Source: Xinhua