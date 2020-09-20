Largest Venezuelan oil tanker now flying Russian flag

In May, the largest Venezuelan oil tanker reportedly raised the Russian flag and renamed the vessel, “Maxim Gorky”, according to the EQUASIS shipping database.

Since 2013, the ship had been operating in Venezuela under the name Ayacucho, but on May 1, 2020, it was renamed Maxim Gorky.

The tanker has been operating under the flag of the Russian Federation since June 1 of this year, the maritime traffic site revealed.

According to the documents of the Russian International Register, at the end of May the tanker was registered in the Russian Federation, and the Russian River Registry of Cargo issued a certificate for the ship on August 20.

The Maxim Gorky (IMO 6159470) is the largest tanker currently in operation in Russia. It has a VLCC class (Extra Large Ore Carriers) with a weight of 320.8 thousand tons.

According to industry sources, before that, the largest tankers in the Russian Federation was the flag ship, Umpa, which had a heavy weight of 300,000 tons and the “Cola” with a heavy weight of 309,000 tons.

Source: Russia Today