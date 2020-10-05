Lars Jense: All measures of volatility are off the charts in 2020

The pandemic impact in 2020 continues to have a severe impact on the container shipping industry. If we take a closer look at the volatility of any aspect of relevance it is going beyond what we see very often. That freight rates themselves are shifting sharply and in many cases are setting new records is certainly not news to anyone actively engaged in the trade. For the carriers, this is mainly a positive development, whereas if you are on the buyer side and primarily exposed to the spot market, this is a challenge. However, the sharp volatility in the pricing market is a consequence of extreme volatility in a range of other measures. Let us take a closer look at some of these and then ascertain what this tells us for the coming months.

The volatility in demand exceeds any seen previously in container shipping. Whereas there was indeed a sharp decline during the financial crisis in 2009, the development both down and up was slower paced and more gradual than what we saw in 2020. In 2020 we experienced a sharp shock in April where for example European container imports declined 20%, North American imports declined 15% and Indian exports dropped a staggering 31% measured year-on-year. However, by July we then saw European imports grow 1%, North American imports grow 7% and also Indian exports grow 7% on a year-on-year basis.

This also led to severe shifts in deployed vessel capacity where multiple trades saw capacity cancellations range from 20-50% in individual weeks during the main impact to the current situation where Transpacific capacity is now up more than 10% compared to 2019 and there is a general shortage of capacity with cargo left behind. A vital cost component for the shipping lines is the fuel price, and also here we have seen volatility being off the charts. 2020 saw the implementation of the new low-sulphur rules which meant that fuel costs went from a level around 350 USD/ton in December 2019 to a spike of 700 USD/ton in the beginning of January as the new low-sulphur fuel suffered from supply shortages. However, as supply came into place the pandemic further served to undermine crude oil prices, and the low-sulphur fuel price plummeted to 200 USD/ton by the end of April. But the volatility is not over. In September bunker fuel prices fell as much as 10% within a single week. Fuel cost is a major component of the transportation costs, and the traditional mechanisms for passing on fluctuations are often lagged with a period of 1 to 3 months. This means the very high volatility in fuel pricing generates not only high volatility in freight rates, but also a time-distorted effect where the freight rates are seemingly getting disconnected from the present fuel markets.

In terms of schedule integrity, the cancellation of – literally – hundreds of sailings caused significant volatility in the customers’ supply chains. But on top of that, the vessels that do sail are now suffering from extremely poor schedule reliability. The newest data is that in August only 63% of all deepsea vessels actually arrived on time – and on time here includes vessels which are up to a full day delayed. The 37% of vessels which arrived late were on average 4.4 days delayed. Presently there are no indications that the underlying drivers of volatility such as shifts in consumer preferences, rapid swings between deep recession and recovery, ad-hoc sudden implementation of government stimulus packages and shifts between opening countries and shutting them down again are about to change anytime soon. This in turn also means that the volatility stemming from these factors will continue to impact the container freight markets not only for the remainder of 2020 but also into 2021. As a consequence, that also means that freight rate stability is not something which should be considered as a baseline outlook for the immediate future.

Judah Levine: Current Market Summary

Peak season container volumes pushed the Freightos Baltic Global Container Index (FBX) up 15% this month, to a new FBX-high of $2,240/FEU. Still-surging demand, driven in part by the lead up to Golden Week, kept ships overbooked and ocean rates climbing on China-US lanes to start the month, as rates to the East Coast climbed 15% to nearly $4,500/FEU by September 15th. By mid-month, prices had climbed almost uninterrupted since June, with West Coast rates more than doubling since the end of May and reaching 160% higher than last year. The continued rise prompted China’s Ministry of Transport to call a meeting with the major ocean carriers to try and stabilize prices. They reportedly requested that carriers cancel their planned mid-month General Rate Increases (GRIs) in order to stop the current climb and restore any blanked sailings planned for Q4 to ease supply constraints and ensure that when demand eventually decreased, rates would fall along with it. Chinese state-owned carriers cancelled GRIs and restored blankings, and some others reduced GRIs and added some future capacity. But even with this intervention and the US Federal Maritime Commission’s promise of additional scrutiny of carrier behavior, peak season demand was strong enough to keep rates climbing to new multi-year highs.

Though these warnings may have slowed the speed of the climb, West Coast rates still increased another 5% in the second half of the month (16% since the end of August) to $3,885/FEU, 187% higher than last year’s rate. And full ships and severe equipment shortages also had many shippers paying additional fees to guarantee space and containers. With estimations that volumes will stay strong through October or even the end of the year, the added capacity may not be enough to bring rates down just yet. Whatever the outcome of these governmental moves, the consideration of interventions shows just how extreme the last few months have been for China-US freight. The equipment shortage due to the transpacific surge is also being felt on Asia-Europe lanes, where a combination of strong volumes and some continued capacity management had rates climbing significantly this month as well. In addition, equipment being diverted to more lucrative lanes may be triggered slow-downs on intra-Asia lanes. September Asia-North Europe volumes were estimated to be on par or slightly above last year’s demand. These volumes pushed rates up 29% this month to $2,199/FEU, surpassing January’s highs and closing 73% higher than this time last year.

Peter Stallion: Looking forward

Since our last report, we have continued to see trans-pacific rates climb, pushing up the baseline prices on the trans-Pacific forward curves as we progressed through September. However, we have seen this bullish price action grind to a halt on the back of direct intervention by the Chinese government. This has seen forward prices start to drop off, with particular interest in Q1 2021 onwards out of the scope of all players in the market in terms of predictions. Now, FBX 01 China/East Asia to North America West Coast Q4 mid-pricing sits at $3,350/FEU, up from $3,305 on 3 rd September.

We have also seen the China to Europe routes, FBX 11 and FBX 13, jump into life, picking up in price as volumes feed back into a market with restricted capacity. FBX 11 (China/East Asia to North Europe) has risen $420 from 1st September to 18th September, settling down to $2,167/FEU as of 28th September. In terms of the forward curve, we have seen an interesting trend downwards, particularly in recent weeks. Q4 mid-values for FBX 11 have slumped down to $2,050/FEU as of 28th September, down from $2,150/FEU on 3rd September. The big news moving forward is the impact of fluctuating spot rates on long-term contracts. Annual contracts will start to renew along China to Europe routes by the end of Q4 2020, and along China to North America routes by the end of Q1 2021. The bar in which these rates will be set is very high, all the while there is very little visibility as to both forward cargo volumes and prices in 2021 and beyond.

The course of action is simple for those looking at an uncertain forward market and potentially inflated contract prices – Index-link your container contracts. In support of the carrier, the rates they are receiving from carriers can be fixed with Container FFAs. Crucially, use of the FFA over a traditional forward physical fixed price contract gives the buyer a crucial avenue to close-out of their own price, without affecting the amount the carrier is receiving for their shipments. This is more important than ever, to ensure that carriers remain supported and profitable, whilst also ensuring that freight forwarders and BCOs do not end up away from the market if the market price were to collapse. This also highlights additional interest in FFAs – using these contracts to establish stable container capacity cost over a 2 year period or more. Some of the longer-term issues have been highlighted – the enormous cost of decarbonisation, the instability of well established trade routes in the face of political and economic conditions, and the potential for the market to enter a downward cycle not only in terms of price of container capacity, but also for the price of containership charters. All of these issues, and more, stand to upset the balance of pricing as we enter more normalised market conditions post-COVID.

Source: SeaIntel, The Baltic Exchange