Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd. Enhances Bunkering process with NEREUS Platform from Nereus Digital Bunkers

Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd., a prominent player in the maritime industry, has taken a significant step towards digitalization by adopting the NEREUS platform, developed by the innovative Greek company, Nereus Digital Bunkers.

Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd. has enhanced its marine fuel management from negotiation to post-fixture by incorporating Nereus Digital Bunkers’ NEREUS platform, an end-to-end solution streamlining the entire marine fuel procurement process.

In this collaboration, the advanced industry experience of Laskaridis Shipping meets the technological innovation of Nereus Digital Bunkers. The NEREUS platform is set to simplify and expand the company’s bunkering operations significantly, by cutting down the workload by 68%. This considerable efficiency boost is expected to make everyday tasks quicker and more straightforward, helping Laskaridis Shipping streamline its data driven operations.

Laskaridis’s Shipping decision to integrate the NEREUS platform is in line with the industry’s shift toward digital solutions. It showcases Laskaridis’s endeavors to digitalized its operations and its readiness to adopt new processes that offer tangible benefits.

Mr. Nikolas Gkikas, CEO of Nereus Digital Bunkers, has commented on the collaboration: “Working with Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd., we’re bringing together the best of technology and industry know-how to enhance shipping operations.”

As the shipping industry evolves, Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd. is taking a practical step forward by incorporating the NEREUS technology. This move not only supports their operational goals but also shows their dedication to staying at the forefront of industry advancements.

Source: Nereus Digital Bunkers