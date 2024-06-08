Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd. Hosts Shipping Roundtable Discussion with AMSA

On 6th June 2024, during Posidonia week, Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd. hosted a Roundtable Discussion, with the Australian Ambassador, Ms. Alison Duncan and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority Executive Director, Mr. Michael Drake.

It was a great opportunity for stakeholders of the shipping industry including Classification Societies and Flag Nations to meet and exchange views as well as discuss their concerns with AMSA. Mr. Michael Drake presented AMSA activities and responded to questions from ABS, BV, CCS, DNV, LR, NKK and RINA as well as Cyprus, Liberia, Malta and Panama Flag.

Furthermore, INTERCARGO, representing more than 3000 ships had the chance to convey queries from their Members.

Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd. raised questions from shipping companies managing a total of more than 300 ships with regular calls in Australian ports.

The discussed topics included AMSA experience for port state control inspections, prioritization of inspections, concerns regarding remote surveys, environmental concerns such as Navigation in the Great Barrier Reef, loading terminal responsibilities etc.

Distinguished attendees included: H.E. Ms. Alison Duncan, Australian Ambassador to Greece, Romania and Bulgaria, H.E. Ms. Marina Chatzimanolis, Deputy Minister of Shipping, Republic of Cyprus, H.E. Ms. Julie Lymberopoulos, Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece, Mr. Michael Drake, Executive Director, Operations, AMSA, Mr.Reynaldo Garibaldi, Executive Vice President and Mr. Michael Pantazopoulos, Senior Vice President of Liberian Registry, Mr.Ivan Tabone, Registrar General of Shipping and Mr.Keon Vella, Technical Senior Manager of Malta Registry, Mr. Ioannis Efstratiou, Director, Safety and Environmental Protection Directorate, Shipping Ministry, Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Dimitris Monioudis, Vice Chairman of INTERCARGO Technical Committee, Ms. Paillette Palaiologou, Bureau Veritas, Mr. Theodosis Stamatelos, Lloyd’s Register, Mr. Spyridon Zolotas, RINA, Mr. Ioannis Chiotopoulos, Det Norske Veritas, Mr. Stamatis Fradelos, American Bureau of Shipping, Mr. Baochun Wang, China Classification Society, Mr. Konstantinos Markou, Class NK, representatives from Panama Flag, Liberia Flag, Malta Flag, Cyprus Flag and representatives from Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd.

The Roundtable discussion was moderated by Ms.Catherine Prifti, DPA and Director HSQE of Laskaridis Shipping Co.Ltd

We believe that such events build trust, highlight the need for more transparency in shipping, more collaboration and more responsibility from all parties involved and brings us closer to a world where the shippers, the carriers, the regulators, the ports and the cargo owners, all put safety first.

The Roundtable Discussion with AMSA follows the Roundtable with RIGHTSHIP that took place in Posidonia 2022.

The proceedings will be published in due course, as we believe that they will be useful for the whole maritime industry.

Source: Laskaridis Shipping Co.Ltd