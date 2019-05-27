LatAm bunker markets see delay in price impacts from weaker energy

Spot marine fuel markets throughout Latin America felt pressure Friday from back-to-back days of strong declines in North American energy markets, with sources pointing to typical lags resulting from various factors.

Pricing indications heard early Friday pointed to stable to lower levels, with declines less pronounced than those seen in upstream markets.

Pricing for IFO 380 and marine gasoil in Argentina and Peru was heard stable early in the day, while Chilean markets saw a day-on-day drop of $1-$3/mt.

Brazil served as the only exception, with fresh IFO 380 indications heard rising $1/mt Friday morning from Thursday levels.

Marine fuel markets in South America this week have instead seen factors like weather and currency exchanges serve as stronger drivers for IFO 380 and MGO pricing, sources have said.

Additionally, some market participants cited longstanding inherent delays in market movements in North America and the impacts on their South American counterparts.

“Buenos Aires [does] not follow the market with such a speed,” a Argentinian source said, adding that the market had not yet seen an impact from sharp declines in North American crude and high-sulfur fuel oil markets on Wednesday and Thursday.

To that end, the the prompt-month Brent crude market entered Friday having fallen a combined $4.48/b ($34/mt) on Wednesday and Thursday, when the assessment closed at $67.68/b, according to S&P Global Platts data.

A more pronounced decline has been seen in recent days in the USGC HSFO assessment, which has weakened $5.91/b ($37.53/mt) over the last five sessions, with Thursday’s assessment at $57.40/b, according to Platts data.

In Colombia, spot IFO 380 and MGO markets have taken more direction from the local currency than from North American energy, sources have said.

“We adjust prices especially because of the exchange rate,” a regional source said.

Other market players in Cartagena echoed that sentiment while awaiting direction from local upstream producer Ecopetrol.

A company source with Ecopetrol did not respond to a request for comment on pricing and local market dynamics.

In Peru, weather-related issues have had a strong impact on price movements this week, sources said, with many citing a lack of availability and suspended refueling operations. Severe swells have led to closures of several key bunkering ports in Peru, including Callao.

“Indeed, [there are] no availabilities now,” a regional supplier said. “Resupply [is] intended for May 31. Swells are better now, but [there are] still many vessels in line.”

Elsewhere in Latin America, many players were remaining on the sidelines while awaiting a floor for energy markets.

“Crazy market — most probably waiting to see where it all ends up,” a trader source said.

Another trader also indicated there was a lack of clarity due to the weakening of upstream markets, saying, “Panama today is crazy. We can’t agree where the market should be.”

Source: Platts