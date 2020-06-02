Latest BMT-designed SATV Makes Waves in the Offshore Wind Market

BMT are excited to welcome another vessel to our growing family of over 55 BMT designed windfarm support Vessels around the world. Designed by BMT, the 36m SATV successfully completed an extensive sea trials program for the owners (Ventus Marine) and charterers (SGRE) and has immediately commenced operations and maintenance activities on the Formosa 1 site. BMT partnered with Penguin Shipyard International for the 36m SATV, who together have delivered many vessels within different sectors of the marine industry, including High Speed Ferries, Oil and Gas crew boats, Firefighting Vessels and Crew Transfer Vessels.

The pioneering design of the 36m SATV makes this the first vessel of its kind anywhere in the world. Its advanced design will offer greater operational versatility, providing long term offshore accommodation while still being able to push up against the turbine to transfer technicians. This new concept and size of vessel will be able to plug the gap, where a full size SOV (service operation vessel) would be unsuitable and too expensive.

Chris Witty, Technical Lead for Specialised Ship Design at BMT comments, “It’s fantastic to be a part of continually developing Offshore Renewables industry, particularly with such exciting projects like the SATV. The design brief really allowed us the freedom to devise the optimal configuration, from both a comfort and a workflow perspective.”

Seakeeping and efficiency were at the forefront of the project. To develop this unique design, BMT leveraged technologies and experience derived from the broad range of markets it serves. The hull form is based on BMT’s ModCat range which offers improved seakeeping performance, but with a minimal resistance penalty. The improved vessel motion is also complemented by a full active ride control system.

The design also boasts the third generation of BMT’s patented Active Fender System™. Through substantial investment as part of their R&D program, BMT have designed this next generation of their proven Active Fender System specifically for larger vessels like the SATV to land on wind turbine generators with a significantly reduced impact load enabling the safe transfer of service technicians onto the towers. The 36m SATV is designed to ensure passenger comfort is optimised by keeping all sleeping accommodation above the main deck where noise levels will be kept to a minimum through the use of a resiliently mounted super structure, both of which are a first for a transfer vessel of this size. Allowing 10 crew to stay onboard for the 12 day offshore endurance, the SATV will be used to service offshore turbines on the Formosa 1 Offshore Windfarm, off the coast of Taiwan.

Powered by twin MTU 16V2000 engines that are coupled with a CPP propulsion system (supplied by Servogear), to optimise fuel efficiency during different modes of operation. The new 36m SATV will travel at a sprint speed of 20 knots and cruise at a speed of 16 knots, with a deadweight capacity of 75 tonnes.

Source: BMT Group