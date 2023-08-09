Latest speakers announced for the LISW23 Headline Conference

The organisers of London International Shipping Week are delighted to confirm the latest speakers taking part in the LISW23 Headline Conference.

The new speakers include: Stanko Jekov, Managing Partner & Global Head of Dry Cargo at Simpson Spence Young (SSY); Arsenio Dominguez, Director Marine Environment Division at the IMO; Kulsoom Jafri, Lead Campaigner Seafarers & Inland Navigation at the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF); Charis Plakantonaki, Chief Strategy Officer at Star Bulk Carriers Corp; and Michael Parker, Chairman Global Shipping, Logistics & Offshore at Citi.

The conference, entitled ‘Reframing Risk in a Complex Marketplace’ brings together the leading voices in our sector to debate crucial industry issues including diversity, decarbonisation and how the contractual and risk sharing agenda can evolve in such a way that cooperation and collaboration form the cornerstones of strategy.

Sean Moloney, LISW co-founder, said: “These new speakers will extend the breadth of experience on offer at the Headline Conference. The maritime industry will appreciate the high calibre of the conference speakers who will generate knowledgeable and in-depth discussion of some of the most important aspects of the wider shipping industry. We are very much looking forward to connecting with everyone at the IMO.”

London International Shipping Week 2023, which this year celebrates its 10 Year Anniversary, will bring together shipping industry leaders from across the entire maritime sector and showcase all that London and the UK have to offer in relation to trade, shipping sectors, ports, and associated services such as finance, law, insurance, broking etc.

This year’s week-long in-person LISW23 is on schedule to be the biggest and best yet and will feature a 1,500 seat Gala Dinner on the Thursday evening at the riverside Evolution London, a spectacular venue in Battersea Park, with – for the first time – an after party into the ‘wee small hours’.

Conference tickets are now on sale via the LISW23 website: https://londoninternationalshippingweek.com/ticket-registration/

LISW23 will be held in the week of September 11-15, 2023 and will host the international maritime community, with hundreds of events attracting thousands of international industry decision makers into London during the week. The LISW23 Headline Conference will be held on Wednesday September 13th, and the LISW23 Gala Dinner will be held on Thursday September 14th.

Source: London International Shipping Week