Latin America: Consumption and production of finished steel grows 3% and 7% respectively, in the first quarter of the year

The Latin American steel industry maintains a positive performance during the period January-March 2018 where the consumption of finished steel grew 3%, meanwhile crude steel production and finished steel production grew 5% and 7% respectively, reflecting the best global and regional economic conditions.

Although, imports fell 6%, regional consumption is supplied by 31% of these imports. Exports are 9% higher than Jan-Mar 2017. For its part, regional trade balance remain negative, even though diminished 18%.

Production

Crude steel. The region produced 16.4 million tons (Mt) of crude steel during January-March 2018, 5% higher than the volume recorded in the same period of 2017 (15.6 Mt). Brazil it is still the main producer in the region with 53% of the regional production (8.6 Mt), increasing 5% versus January-March 2017.

Finished steel. Finished steel production reached to 13.8Mt, 7% higher than registered in January-March 2017. The main producers were Brazil with 5.8 Mt (accounting for 42% of the Latin American output) and Mexico with 4.9 Mt (with 35% share of regional output).

Finished steel consumption

In the first three months of the year, the region reached to 16.8 Mt of finished steel consumption, 3% higher than January-March 2017 (5.4 Mt). Largest increases in consumption -in absolute and percentage terms, were recorded in Brazil (additional 439 thousand tons, an increase of 10%), Argentina (351 thousand tons additional tons, up 33%), and Panama (34 thousand tons additional tons, up 42%).

Conversely, in the same period Uruguay, Venezuela and Guatemala recorded declines of 34%, 17% and 13%, respectively.

From Latin-American`s total steel consumption, 57% corresponds to flat products (9.5 Mt), 42% (7.1 Mt) to long products and 1% to seamless tubes (224 thousand tons).

Trade balance

Imports. In the first quarter of the year, Latin America imported 5.2 Mt of finished steel, 6% less than imported during the same period of 2017 (5.6 Mt). Of this total, 67% corresponds to flat products (3.5 Mt), 30% to long products (1.6 Mt) and 3% to seamless tubes (135 thousand tons).

Currently, imports represent 31% of the regional finished steel consumption, which brings about disincentives to the local industry, trade frictions, and threatens jobs.

Exports. Latin American exports of finished steel reached to 2.5 Mt, 9% more than January-March 2017 (2.3 Mt). Of this total, 46% are flat products (1.2 Mt), 42% long products (1.1 Mt) and 12% to seamless tubes (311 thousand tons).

Trade deficit. In January-March 2018, the region recorded a finished steel trade deficit of 2.7 Mt. This imbalance is 18% lower than the one observed in January-March 2017 (-3.3 Mt).

Brazil was the only country to maintain a trade surplus of finished steel (825 thousand tons). Contrary, the largest deficit was recorded in Mexico (-991 thousand tons), followed by Colombia (-561 thousand tons), Peru (-469 thousand tons), Chile (-391 thousand tons) and Ecuador (-277 thousand tons).

The evolution of trade flows and the balance are shown in Figure 02.

Production April 2018 – Advance Information

Advance information for April 2018, indicates that crude steel production reached to 5.6 Mt in the month, 4% lower than March 2018 and 5% higher than April 2017. The volume recorded during Jan-Apr 2018 was 22.0 Mt, 5% more than Jan-Apr 2017 (20.9 Mt).

The production of finished steel closed at 4.6 Mt, 6% less than March 2018 and up 5% versus April 2017. Between Jan-Apr 2018, the finished steel production reached to 18.4 Mt, up 7% versus Jan-Apr 2017 (17.3 Mt).

Source: Alacero (Latin American Steel Association)