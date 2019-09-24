Recent News

  
Latin America Market: AW4 service offers extended coverage via Colon

24/09/2019

As part of APL’s continuing efforts to enhance service connectivity, we are pleased to introduce the China AW Loop 4 (AW4) service to the Latin America market. AW4 will offer extended market coverage from the U.S. East Coast to Central America, and from Central America to Asia via Colon.

Port Rotation
Savannah – Charleston – Boston – New York – Colon – Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Busan

Effective Voyages
Southbound: EVER LINKING (0VC4KW1PL), Savannah ETA 8 November 2019
Westbound: EVER LIBERAL (0VC44W1PL), Colon ETA 27 September 2019

Source: APL

