Latin America Market: AW4 service offers extended coverage via Colon

As part of APL’s continuing efforts to enhance service connectivity, we are pleased to introduce the China AW Loop 4 (AW4) service to the Latin America market. AW4 will offer extended market coverage from the U.S. East Coast to Central America, and from Central America to Asia via Colon.

Port Rotation

Savannah – Charleston – Boston – New York – Colon – Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Busan

Effective Voyages

Southbound: EVER LINKING (0VC4KW1PL), Savannah ETA 8 November 2019

Westbound: EVER LIBERAL (0VC44W1PL), Colon ETA 27 September 2019



Source: APL