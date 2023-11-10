Latin America needs to ‘reindustrialize’, add value to steel and ores: Alacero

Latin American nations need to “reindustrialize,” boosting investments in manufacturing to add value to their steel and mineral products, speakers at the Latin America Steel Association Alacero congress urged Nov. 8.

This could revert the “deindustrialization” process noted in countries including Brazil and Argentina, which since 1980 have shown a steep fall in the percentage of manufactured goods in their gross national product, participants in the congress in Sao Paulo said.

“It’s not just about exporting commodities or raw materials,” said Maximo Vedoya, CEO of major Latin American steelmaker Ternium. “We need those raw materials at home. We need to invest in adding value to those materials and to export value added products.”

Mexico, where manufactured goods have remained steady as a proportion of GNP value, can be taken as a successful example of efforts to reindustrialize, Vedoya said in a presentation.

“Clear” industrial policies and relatively low taxation have helped add value to Mexican raw materials including iron ore and other minerals, by attracting high levels of investment, he said.

Mexico has taken steps to fully nationalize its reserves of lithium — essential for production of batteries for energy transition — since last year.

Mexico, expected to grow more than 3% this year, attracted more than $40 billion of foreign direct investment in 2022, well over twice the approximately $18 billion attracted to Brazil, which is a bigger economy overall, data from Latin America’s Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPAL) showed.

Favored by nearshoring manufacturing projects undertaken together with the US, Mexico’s foreign direct investments announcements soared to around $29 billion over January-June this year, speaker Brian Winter, a Latin America political analyst, said.

“Mexico is getting closer to the US,” now being its biggest trade partner, said Winter. Around 40% of foreign investment in Latin America comes from the US. China is, however, also investing in nearshoring projects in Mexico to export to the US, he said.

Automotive performance

Vedoya noted that over the past 25 years Mexico has invested heavily in the automotive industry.

One result of this is that car manufacturing has grown to around 3.8 million units this year in Mexico, accompanied by growth in per-capita steel consumption in recent years to 207 kg. This compares with expectations of 2.4 million light vehicle units to be produced in Brazil this year, where per-capita steel consumption has stagnated at around 106/kg, according to industry associations’ data.

Some delegates at the event noted that Mexico is in a privileged position in Latin America in terms of regional development due to its proximity to the US.

Winter noted that Brazil’s eventual completion of its ongoing tax reform should help to “revolutionize” that country’s economy.

Export and import trade in Latin America has increased overall over the past 25 years, with great potential for further growth within the block including in nearshoring, and backed by the region’s numerous renewable energy projects, according to the speakers.

Alacero president Gustavo Werneck, also CEO of steelmaker Gerdau group, said that Brazil risks deindustrialization from the current influx of low-price steel imports into the country, particularly from China, and that current steel import taxes — ranging between 9.6% and 12.8% — should be raised.

Brazilian steelmakers are now lobbying government ministries to raise these taxes “not in order to increase steel prices in Brazil, but to enlarge the market for domestic mills,” said an industry representative involved in the talks on the sidelines of the Alacero event.

Mexico recently raised its steel import tariffs to 25% to avoid a steel import flood.

Vedoya pointed out that of 96 product dumping cases currently in force that have been initiated by Latin American nations, 49 have been initiated by Mexico.

Source: Platts