Latsco has contracted three 64,000 DWT ultramax bulkers in Oshima Shipbuilding, Japan

After the Group’s first move in dry cargo in 2016 when it acquired four second hand supramaxes, now the company is expanding its dry cargo fleet further.

This is in accordance with Latsco’s strategic plan of further diversifying the Group by having a stronger presence in the dry bulk segment. Latsco now controls a fleet of LNG, LPG, tankers, bulkers and containers.

Also, this is a historical milestone as it marks the company’s first dry bulk newbuildings in Japan in its 70 year history. Company officials noted that the aforementioned vessels are considered to be amongst the best designs in the sector, equipped with the most economical engines and built with very high specifications. The quality, culture and expertise of Oshima played a vital role in Latsco’s decision to proceed with this order.

All three vessels will be managed by MARLA Shipmanagement INC, the Group’s dry bulk and container arm.

Source: Latcsco