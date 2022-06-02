Latsco Marine Management cooperates with Oriani Hellas to create 3D photorealistic twins for its vessels using 3D-Cosmos

Oriani Hellas announces its cooperation with Latsco Marine Management Inc through modeling solution 3D-Cosmos, to create photorealistic twins for its vessels with 3D-scanning technology.

Latsco’s decision to create photorealistic twins of its vessels, addresses the need to enhance training procedures and improve crew efficiency. The 3D visualizations of vessel environments allow crew members to familiarize with them and practice effectively on a daily basis. Such environments include the Bridge, the Engine Room, the Steering Gear Room, the Pump Room, the Cargo Compressor Room and Accommodation, amongst others.

At the same time, a 3D vessel twin has multiple uses and purposes relating to the contemporary challenges of the Maritime Industry. Its utilization can effectively cover vessel condition monitoring in 4K quality, functioning as a reference point. Taking it a step further, the periodical scanning of the same vessel can provide tangible proof of its progress and maintenance status over time.

3D-Cosmos also enhances remote auditing by overcoming today’s connectivity issues. Shipping companies can be fully prepared for physical attendances, by virtually visiting their vessels multiple times. Thereby allowing the Inspector to be more efficient whilst targeting specific items.

Latsco showcases its leadership and pioneering position in the shipping world, by embracing innovative technological solutions. Oriani Hellas is honored to have Latsco onboard and looks forward to more joint endeavors.

3D-Cosmos enables you to literally walk into your vessel using 3D scanning technology and bring training, operational and technical procedures to a whole new level. Ensure high quality training, precise vessel condition showcase in 4K quality and efficient troubleshooting with excellent visibility.

Oriani Hellas is the one-stop-shop for Maritime Digital Transformation, by providing high-level services to the shipping industry in the EMEA region, focusing on advanced Digital Software Solutions. Oriani’s aim is to bridge Seamanship with Big Data in a user-friendly environment, providing Shipping Companies with competitive advantages.

Source: Oriani Hellas