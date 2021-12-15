Latsco partners with Orca AI to increase fleet navigation safety

Orca AI, the industry leading AI-based navigation safety platform, has partnered with Greece’s Latsco Shipping Limited, to enable their liquefied natural gas (LNG) fleet to increase its situational awareness and navigate safely on congested waterways.

Orca’s AI-powered maritime avoidance collision system utilises computer vision sensors and thermal cameras to provide real-time alerts on potentially hazardous events. The platform provides operators with greater visibility on those events with actionable insights to help reduce their probability in the future.

The intelligence gained through Orca AI significantly aids maritime safety, which is facing a myriad of challenges, exacerbated by the pandemic. Nearly 4,000 maritime accidents occur annually and are caused by low situational awareness in congested areas and human error, as well as a fundamental lack of insight and insufficient data on potential incidents.

Mr. George Margaronis, CEO of Latsco Shipping Limited: “Orca AI is a key component in our efforts to increase the safety of our fleets. As waterways are becoming more congested, we believe that Orca AI’s situational awareness navigation capabilities will enable our Seafarers to identify risky situations in real-time and reduce safety events”.

Mr. Yarden Gross, CEO, and co-founder of Orca AI: “We are thrilled that an industry leader as Latsco Shipping Limited has chosen Orca AI. Greek shipping has always been a cornerstone of global sea transport, and today it leads in adopting new cutting-edge technologies. We’re delighted to accompany Latsco and Greek Shipowners as they continue to guide the way at sea.”

Source: Orca AI