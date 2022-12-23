Latsco Shipping expands into containerships

Latsco Shipping has recently expanded into containerships by taking delivery of two 2,000TEU containers built at Imabari Shipyard, Japan.

The MARLA Tiger was delivered in September and the MARLA Bull in November 2022.

The vessels will be managed in-house by MARLA Shipmanagement, the dry bulk and container arm of the Group.

This is an important milestone for the company as it enters the containership segment while it also marks the company’s first newbuildings in Japan since the mid 1960’s.

The two containers are equipped with the latest main electronic engines, environmental protection features and are fitted with scrubbers.

Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis led Latsco Shipping, through its affiliates Latsco LNG and MARLA Shipmanagement, has become a well-diversified shipping group with a presence in LNG, LPG, clean and crude tankers, bulkers and containers.

Source: Latsco Shipping