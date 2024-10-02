Latsis-owned Latsco Marine Management Signs Agreement with MAN PrimeServ

Latsco Marine Management Inc (LMM) is proud to announce the signing of a cooperation agreement with MAN PrimeServ, the after-sales division of MAN Energy Solutions.

This agreement is part of a series of partnerships initiated by MAN Digital Denmark, focusing on innovative solutions and fostering close collaboration with key customers and industry stakeholders.

The Latsco–MAN collaboration centers on the exchange of knowledge and data between the two companies, aiming to improve engine performance and reliability aboard Latsco vessels. Over the 24-month partnership, the teams will hold regular meetings to develop and test digital products, algorithms, and software designed to enhance operational efficiency and maintenance strategies.

Antonis Georgantzis, Chief Operating Officer at Latsco, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are excited to collaborate with MAN PrimeServ, an industry leader, to advance maritime technology. This partnership strengthens our commitment to improve safety, reliability, and efficiency of our fleet, while utilizing innovative, data-driven solutions that contribute to long-term sustainability and value for our stakeholders.”

Michael Petersen, Senior Vice President and Head of PrimeServ Denmark, said: “This agreement will grant us access to invaluable intelligence from an important industry player and provide substantial expertise on the daily strategic operation of a diverse fleet. Obtaining access to such an innovative fleet will prove to be beneficial to us in the development and testing of new products, especially in terms of the operational feedback that will be received from both crew as well as technical shore staff.”

Iasonas Zacharioudakis, Latsco’s Operational Technology & Energy Management Manager, added: “The integration of MAN PrimeServ’s expertise with our operational capabilities represents a significant leap forward in optimizing maintenance and operations. By working closely with MAN, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of testing innovative digital tools that will set new standards for fleet performance.”

Stig Holm, Head of Marine and Power Digital Denmark, said: “By concentrating on partnerships and collaborations with companies like LMM, we are able to fully optimise our customer-centric approach. We look forward to the results that this alliance will produce with the aim of developing new digital tools for the benefit of LMM’s fleet and, ultimately, the fleets of our entire customer base.”

This partnership exemplifies Latsco’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and cutting-edge technology, aiming to be always among the leaders in the Maritime Industry

Source: Latsco Marine Management Inc.