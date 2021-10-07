Latvian Flag: Fehn Ship Is Official Point Of Contact

Fehn Ship Management, member of the German EMS-Fehn-Group, has teamed up with the Maritime Administration of Latvia to further expand its services. „We are proud to have been nominated as one official point of contact of the Latvian flag in Germany“, says managing director Matthias Hesse. „This puts us in a perfect position to assist owners and managements in registering their vessels under the flag of the EU state.“ Fehn Ship Management also offers to establish and manage bareboat companies for their customers in Latvia. „For this service, we can draw from the expertise of Riga-based Baltic Transocean Shipping & Crewing,“ says Hesse. The company is also member of EMS-Fehn-Group and will act as local partner.

The partnership of Fehn Ship Management and the Maritime Administration of Latvia is based on a long-standing collaboration. Fehn Ship Management itself has been profiting from registering own vessels under the Latvian flag since 2014. The company manages EMS-Fehn-Group’s own fleet of seagoing vessels as well as ships of customers. „Offering all advantages of an EU register, the Latvian flag has proven to be a good choice for us on numerous occasions,“ says Manfred Müller, CEO of EMS-Fehn-Group.

Fehn Ship Management acts as non-exclusive contact point and service provider to shipping companies aiming to register their vessels under the Latvian flag. „We are pleased to have found a reliable partner in Fehn Ship Management,“ says Jānis Krastiņš, Chairman of the Board of the Maritime Administration of Latvia. „The collaboration will enable further shipping companies in Germany to profit from the advantages of our register.“

The Latvian flag is white-listed by the International Maritime Organization, cost-effective and fully allows for cabotage operations within the EU. At the same time, the Maritime Administration of Latvia provides quick and straightforward services to registered vessels. This, for example, includes organizing and conducting ISPS, ISM and MLC inspections.

