Launch of B⋮CONNECT – Infinity Ship Cloud Service

BÖNING Ship Automation, a global player in electronics for workboats and yachts, announces to launch its new ship cloud service. “B⋮CONNECT is probably the easiest way to monitor, operate and analyze machinery data and equipment status information on board your ship – thanks to the cloud from any location. This is a great step forward for our company. It complements our existing automation solutions and makes them more powerful and unique,” says Bernhard Jungsthöfel, Managing Director of BÖNING.

B⋮CONNECT – Main features at a glance:

Real-Time Condition Monitoring

Remote Control from All over the World

Cloud Data Storage and Analysis

User Alerts

Online Map View

Browser Optimized Access

Easy Installation on Board

“There are several other companies in the market providing remote monitoring via cell phone,” explains Marinko Vukancic, head of sales of BÖNING. “But it is very hard to find a company that can provide all these features under the same platform. Besides, BÖNING’s main advantage is that we provide the infrastructure to collect all data that is being recorded or transmitted.”

The cloud solution is an ideal choice for new building projects as well as for upgrades of existing systems. BÖNING offers a full package including necessary LTE gateway to collect parameters onboard the vessel and for data transfer to the cloud service. B⋮CONNECT comes with its own HMI to visualize real-time data and to analyze historical recordings in a graphical manner. It is a cost-effective solution with a fair subscription plan on a monthly basis, based on recording sequences and transferred data volume. It is easy to operate and can be adapted to project-specific requirements.

Source: BÖNING