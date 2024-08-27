Launch of CMA CGM AIR CARGO’s First Transpacific Service

CMA CGM AIR CARGO announces the delivery of its third Boeing 777-200F on August 18, 2024. This aircraft inaugurated a new transpacific route connecting Asia to North America. This milestone represents a significant step in CMA CGM AIR CARGO’s global expansion strategy and aligns with the ambition of the CMA CGM Group to offer a comprehensive range of solutions to its clients.

A new milestone in CMA CGM AIR CARGO’s global expansion

The delivery of this new B777-200F, operated by Atlas Air, will play a key role in the expansion of CMA CGM AIR CARGO network on a strategic route, serving airports like Hong Kong, Chicago, and Seoul. The first commercial flight took place on August 25, 2024, connecting Hong Kong (HKG) to Chicago (ORD) with a technical stop in Anchorage (ANC). On the westbound leg, the aircraft operates from Chicago (ORD) to Hong Kong (HKG), via Seoul (ICN).

A second B777-200F will be received in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will also be deployed on a transpacific route, connecting mainland China to North America. With the deployment of these 2 Boeing aircraft, CMA CGM AIR CARGO customers will benefit from a total of 7 frequencies per week on the transpacific.

In 2025, a third aircraft will strengthen the fleet by extending its reach and available capacity for its customers. Since 2022, 2 Boeing 777-200F aircraft operated by CMA CGM AIR CARGO, based at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) hub, have been serving routes between Europe and Greater China, with 5 flights per week to Hong Kong and 4 flights per week to Shanghai.

The Boeing 777-200F, the benchmark freighter in capacity and range

The B777-200F is the world’s largest, longest range, and most capable twin-engine freighter. Known for its high reliability, fuel efficiency, and lower maintenance and operating costs, this aircraft boasts a range of 9,200 km (4,970 nautical miles) and can carry a maximum payload of 103 tonnes (226,000 pounds). Thanks to its capacity and range, the 777 Freighter delivers the most economical trip cost of all large freighters.

The launching of this new route between Chicago and Hong Kong is a strategic milestone in the development of CMA CGM AIR CARGO. We are very proud to extend CMA CGM AIR CARGO’s reach to the United States, a strategic country for the Group. This opening comes with the delivery of a third B777 Freighter, a very efficient long-range aircraft that will allow us to serve our customers on new routes across the Pacific and to respond to dynamic market conditions. This new asset also plays a key role in contributing to greater sustainability in airfreight, in line with the CMA CGM Group’s ambitions.

Damien MazaudierCEO of CMA CGM AIR CARGO

