Launch of Maritime Safety Week Competition

The Seafarers’ Charity, a significant funder of maritime safety and welfare initiatives, is once again celebrating Maritime Safety Week (3-7 July) with a safety drill competition and is calling on everyone who works at sea to get involved by practising and improving their crew muster drill.

If you want to be recognised as champions at the essential muster drill on your vessel, you can enter the competition by posting a photo or video of your best time for your Muster Drill on your social media accounts with the hashtag #SafetyDrillTime.

Whatever kind of boat you are on, everyone is required to practice the muster drill. This competition is a chance to show just how good your crew are at this vital safety drill. By practicing and getting faster, you could save vital seconds in a real emergency at sea and help save lives.

Your active engagement in Maritime Safety Week 2023 ensures safety remains the first consideration in what is one of the most difficult and challenging environments to operate. By sharing best practice and driving improvement we can all make a genuine difference.

Maritime Minister, Baroness Vere said: ‘With our rigorous regulations in place, safety standards across UK flagged vessels are of the highest calibre. The safety drill competition by The Seafarers’ Charity will help vessels across the UK evacuate passengers and crew quicker in the event of an emergency, saving lives and improving safety practices.’

Have a look at these incredible winners from 2022… then show us what you can do!

Any kind of maritime vessel including sailing, fishing or commercial shipping and ferries are invited to take part in the competition. See the Maritime Safety Week diagram for instructions, practice your drill and record your best attempt with a photo or a video and share your skills on your social media accounts with hashtag #SafetyDrillTime and #MaritimeSafetyWeek.

The judges will consider speed, technique and style. Winners will receive the 2023 Safety Champions plaque to put in pride of place on your boat as well as some great prizes including a £500 cash prize for the top muster champions. Fishing News is guaranteeing an extra special prize for fishing crew – your winning crew photo will be featured in their upcoming edition.

The competition opens on 5 June and continues throughout Maritime Safety Week which takes place 3-7 July. You have until midnight on Sunday 9 July to upload your entries. Winners will be announced during the following week.

What is a Muster Drill?

A muster drill involves sounding an alarm to everyone on board and this can be by voice. Everyone goes to the muster point on the boat and puts on the appropriate clothing. Depending on your vessel this could be your warm clothing and waterproofs or survival suit and finally put on your abandon ship lifejacket. You should time your drill from the moment of the alarm to the point everyone is at the muster point ready for the emergency, proudly showing a ships life ring with the vessel name visible.

Perhaps you were always great at this drill but let us know in your post if you have significantly improved your drill times during this competition.

Source: The Seafarers’ Charity