Launch of Next Generation in Lighting Design Software

Chalmit, the market leading manufacturer of lighting for industrial and harsh and hazardous environments, has launched its new proprietary lighting design software programme – ChalmLite 6.0.

The free and easy to use software, developed specifically for the harsh and hazardous sector, consists of a user-friendly, windows-based interface packed with new features. ChalmLite 6.0 allows users to create and test lighting designs of varying complexities and locations specific to their requirements, plus it offers an enhanced photometric database with filtering options.

The software also provides realistically rendered lighting scenes in 3D, includes effective integrated CAD tools and layer management, has a quick calculation option, and supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, German, Russian and Chinese.

Karl Slingo, ChalmLite 6.0 Developer and Lighting Design Engineer at Chalmit, comments: “We’ve worked hard for our customers to develop a simple and quick lighting design software specific to the Harsh and Hazardous sector.

“To meet the industry’s requirements; ChalmLite 6.0 includes Normal, Escape and Essential lighting modes. The software also has enhanced luminaire selections tools and allows users to compare the performance of up to three luminaires at a time. According to their designs, users can also access luminaire reports that hyperlink directly to online product resources.

“With ChalmLite 6.0, the idea was to develop a global tool that will work for simple and complex, multi-area Harsh and Hazardous projects. We’re proud to be able to say that we’ve done just that, bringing to our industry the next generation in lighting design software.”

Source: Chalmit