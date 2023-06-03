Launch of Svitzer Jubilee Advances Svitzer’s UK Green Fleet Strategy

Svitzer, a leading global towage provider and part of A.P Moller-Maersk, recently launched the newest addition to its UK fleet, the Svitzer Jubilee, at its Port of Tyne operations in the UK.

Svitzer Jubilee is a Azimuth Stern Drive harbour tug from Damen and comes equipped with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, to manage nitrogen oxide emissions, in line with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Tier III emissions regulations.

Tier III regulations limit nitrogen oxide emissions in Svitzer Jubilee’s North Sea operating area, which, in combination with other local pollutants, can cause health hazards. Reducing levels of NOx in the atmosphere helps to improve air quality in ports and cities, making them better places to live and work.

Svitzer currently runs its fleet on HVO manufacturered from waste oils and fats that are unfit for human consumption. The company’s fuel strategy is aligned with Port of Tyne’s objectives to minimise carbon emissions in the immediate term and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Using second generation feedstocks to produce HVO cuts Svitzer’s tugs’ lifecycle carbon emissions by 90% on a well to wake basis when compared with marine gas oil. Svitzer continues to innovate and trial other low-carbon biofuels for its fleet, including FAME and methanol to reduce emissions futher.

Michael Paterson, MD Svitzer UK, commented: “Action is needed to reduce climate change, which is why Svitzer is committed to reducing emissions from our operations and to doing our part to deliver sustainable marine services both globally and in our local markets. As such, we are delighted to be launching Svitzer Jubilee in the Port of Tyne. The UK market has significant opportunity for partnering with ports to drive emissions reductions and make the environment safer and cleaner in local communities by reducing the impact our operations have on air quality.”

Ashley Nicholson, Marine Director at the Port of Tyne, commented: “The port of Tyne is making huge strides forward in achieving our target of becoming a carbon neutral port by 2030 and we are pleased to work with progressive organisations like Svitzer as we seek to go deeper into our supply chains to decarbonise further. Svitzer’s green fleet strategy and the use of low emissions tugs like the Svitzer Jubilee on the River Tyne is part of that drive towards achieving our intentionally ambitious environmental sustainability targets.”

In the UK, Svitzer operates more than 60 tugs, fuelled with HVO and supports customers’ decarbonisaiton through its EcoTow solution. With ongoing development and investment, Svitzer is expected to bring the tank-to-wake carbon emissions of its UK tug fleet to zero within the next two years.

Source: Svitzer