Launching of a 200,000-dwt Bulk Carrier “CAPE DISCOVERY”

Today, at the Marugame business headquarters Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., the 200,000- dwt ton Cape size bulker “CAPE DISCOVERY” has been completed. The ship is compliant with the Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carrier (CSR-BC) for bulk cargo ships, and the main institution is equipped with an electronically controlled engine with enhanced anti-corrosion measures, in order to save energy, we have installed WAD (Weather Adapted Duct) in front of the propeller and Hybrid Fin behind the propeller.

Furthermore, for complying with the regulation of SOx Global Cap that will be enforced in all sea areas from January 2020, the vessel is equipped with a scrubber on the funnel to remove sulfur oxides from the gas discharged from the engine, it is a state-of-the-art ship that gathers world-class technology among Cape size bulkers and she will be engaged in iron ore and coal transport for JFE Steel Corporation under a long term consecutive voyage charter contract.

With a large number of vessels from various types with various sizes – from very large to small -, “K” Line offers its customers a unique range of transport services. “K” Line will remain committed to flexibly and actively responding diversifying needs for shipments of ore and other iron-bearing raw materials.

Vessel Particulars

LOA : 299.95M

Width : 50.00M

Depth : 24.70M

Draft : 18.32M

Deadweight : 208,603T

Gross Ton : 107,919T

Main Engine : MES MAN-B&W 6G70ME-C9.5

Speed : 14.6KTS

Class : NK

Flag : Liberia

Builder : Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Source: K Line