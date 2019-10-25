Recent News

  

Launching of a 200,000-dwt Bulk Carrier “CAPE DISCOVERY”

Today, at the Marugame business headquarters Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., the 200,000- dwt ton Cape size bulker “CAPE DISCOVERY” has been completed. The ship is compliant with the Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carrier (CSR-BC) for bulk cargo ships, and the main institution is equipped with an electronically controlled engine with enhanced anti-corrosion measures, in order to save energy, we have installed WAD (Weather Adapted Duct) in front of the propeller and Hybrid Fin behind the propeller.

Image: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd

Furthermore, for complying with the regulation of SOx Global Cap that will be enforced in all sea areas from January 2020, the vessel is equipped with a scrubber on the funnel to remove sulfur oxides from the gas discharged from the engine, it is a state-of-the-art ship that gathers world-class technology among Cape size bulkers and she will be engaged in iron ore and coal transport for JFE Steel Corporation under a long term consecutive voyage charter contract.

With a large number of vessels from various types with various sizes – from very large to small -, “K” Line offers its customers a unique range of transport services. “K” Line will remain committed to flexibly and actively responding diversifying needs for shipments of ore and other iron-bearing raw materials.

Vessel Particulars
LOA : 299.95M
Width : 50.00M
Depth : 24.70M
Draft : 18.32M
Deadweight : 208,603T
Gross Ton : 107,919T
Main Engine : MES MAN-B&W 6G70ME-C9.5
Speed : 14.6KTS
Class : NK
Flag : Liberia
Builder : Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.
Source: K Line

