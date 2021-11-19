Launching of a 90,000-dwt Bulk Carrier “LIN MIARAK”

On this day, November 18th, 2021, at the Tadotsu Shipyard Co., Ltd., which is part of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group, the 90,000DWT bulk carrier “LIN MIARAK” has been completed and delivered.

The vessel will be regularly engaged in coal transportation for Kobe Steel, Ltd. under a longterm consecutive voyage charter contract (CVC).

The ship was designed and built to be TierⅢ compliance under Regulation 13 of MARPOL Annex VI. By reducing the amount of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emitted into the air as state-of-theart environmentally friendly ship, she will be complying with the regulations published by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and will be expected to greatly contribute to the conservation of the global environment.

As a member of the international community, “K” LINE offers its customers a unique range of transport services while striving to promote environmental conservation measures. “K” Line will remain committed to flexibly and actively responding to diversifying needs for shipments.



Source: K Line