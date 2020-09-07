Leading container port JNPT’s traffic declines over 16% in August

Leading container port JNPT on Friday reported 16.61 per cent drop in total traffic handled to 4.74 million tonnes in August, as against 5.68 million tonnes in the same month last year.

“JN Port registered a throughput of 3,52,735 TEUs in container handling in August as against 3,44,316 TEUs handled in July 2020. The overall traffic handled during the month was 4.74 million tonnes as against 5.68 million tonnes in August 2019,” JNPT said in a release.

After facing a drop of over 35 per cent in cargo handling during the initial lockdown period, gradually the decline has now come down to 16.61 per cent in August as compared to August 2019. Due to host of measures taken by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), it has improved the numbers month-on-month, the port operator said in the release.

Despite various challenges faced, the port handled as much as 1,643,784 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) and 694 vessels till August 31, it added.

“After facing steep contraction, the JNPT is now on the road to recovery. At JNPT, we have taken various steps to keep the port ecosystem functional and for the smooth working of the logistic supply chain during COVID-19 pandemic crisis, which has helped our cause,” JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi said.

It continued steady surge in cargo handling with the easing of lockdown restrictions and pick up in the domestic economic activity, it said, adding that this progress indicates early signs of recovery, which is very significant during the ongoing pandemic that has affected business across India, the release said.

Source: PTI