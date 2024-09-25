Leading German institutes slash GDP forecast to -0.1% in 2024, say sources

Recent News

  

Germany’s leading economic institutes have downgraded their forecast for 2024 and now see Europe’s largest economy shrinking by 0.1%, people familiar with the figures from the autumn joint economic forecast told Reuters on Tuesday.

The growth forecast for 2025 was cut to 0.8% from 1.4%, and for 2026, the institutes envisage growth of 1.3%, the sources said.

The institutes’ joint economic forecast is due to be published on Thursday, meaning the figures could still change slightly before then.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Rene Wagner, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Mark John and Madeline Chambers)

