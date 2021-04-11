Leading Greek Ship Owner, Ioannis Angelicoussis Passed Away

After a three week battle under hospital care, prominent shipowner Mr. Ioannis Angelicoussis, President of the Angelicoussis Shipping Group Ltd., passed away on Saturday evening. He has suffered a heart attack. In a statement by the Angelicoussis family and his daughter Maria, they thanked the medical staff for the support and care. Maria Angelicoussis is now formally the successor of his legacy, assuming her responsibilities as CEO of the Angelicoussis Group of Companies, having already acted as interim head during the past few weeks.

Mr. Angelicoussis’ funeral will be held in very closed circle, as a result of COVID-19 related measures. The family is urging everyone to avoid coming to the ceremony or the burial, in order to avoid endangering anybody from the virus. It is also the wish of his relatives, instead of flowers, to make donations in his memory to the General State Hospital of Nikea, which Mr. Angelicoussis supported holeheartedly. Details will soon be uploaded in the group’s website, as well as a dedicated page for people to express their condolences.

Mr. Ioannis Angelicoussis was born in London in 1948, one year after the founding of the shipping company by his father. He took over the family business started by his father, in 1989, after the latter’s death. He managed to develop the company to one of the biggest shipowners of Greece and the world. Today, it owns a fleet of 139 ships, while it also has another 15 newbuildings on order. The group covers most shipping sectors, from dry bulk, to tankers and LNG carriers as well, through Maran Gas. Last year, the Group’s owner was ranked 7th among the most influential personalities in global shipping by the Lloyd’s List.

In a statement, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that “the world’s shipowning community has lost of its leaders and the Greek maritime nation is mourning its greatest Captain. Ioannis Angelikoussis honored our country’s maritime tradition in every way possible. He conquered the oceans, raising the Greek flag in his ships. He relocated his businesses’ base in Greece and supported its maritime training. And he also helped in our country’s health system battle against the pandemic with silent donations. In these difficult moments, my thoughts are with the family and his closest people”, Mr. Mitsotakis concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide