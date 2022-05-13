Leading Industry Figures Gather In Hamburg To Fundraise For Charity

On the 6th May, key figures from across the maritime industry gathered in Hamburg to support Hanseatic Help, a charity currently helping seafarers and refugees affected by the Ukrainian conflict. The event helped raise money for the charitable organisation, raising €2,470 to help them continue their important work. The port services sector has been diligently helping crews of vessels affected by the war, helping to find secure housing for seafarers and their families when they have been unable to return safely to their home country.

The event was jointly organised by leading port-services agency, S5 Agency World and ship and offshore supplier, Wrist Ship Supply, and was well attended with leading figures from across the maritime industry in attendance to fundraise for Hanseatic Help.

Founded in 2015, Hanseatic Help is a non-profit organisation that has been providing help for those in need, both domestically and internationally. The organisation has supported thousands of refugees in getting access to vital first aid equipment, clothing, and hygiene products in crisis regions. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Hanseatic Help has used its expertise in donation logistics to support Ukrainians who have travelled to Hamburg and to send pallets of donations to the population of Kyiv.

Commenting on the event, Jason Berman, Chief Commercial Officer at S5 Agency World, said: “We are really pleased to host today’s event alongside Wrist Ship Supply, and to play our part in bringing together the industry to support such an important cause. Hanseatic Help are doing a fantastic job of bringing together volunteers to help those displaced by the Ukrainian conflict to ensure they have the necessary essential provisions, including food, medicine, and clothing. We are proud to help the charity continue to aid those most in need during these incredibly difficult times.

“In addition to this event, S5 as a company has been lending our experience in handling crew changes to help those seafarers in need. One step we’ve taken is to adapt our CrewCare programme to help secure accommodation and travel in Germany for seafarers and their families in these difficult times.”

Ben Hartmann at Hanseatic Help, added: “It was great to see so many people from across the maritime industry come together to raise money for such a vital cause. It is important that we continue to highlight the effect the war has had on seafarers in particular, many of whom have been unable to reach home. The donations made today will go a long way towards helping us coordinate efforts to help as many people affected as possible.”

