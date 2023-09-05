Leading industry voices to gather at Indian Register of Shipping Round Table during London International Shipping Week 2023

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), a leading classification society and member of IACS, is proud to announce a gathering of prominent industry voices at the IRS Round Table during London International Shipping Week 2023. The focus of round table discussion will centre around the theme ‘Seascape 2030 – Decarbonisation and the Human Element’.

Set to take place at 10:00am on 12th September in Rubens at the Palace, the panel will be led by top industry voices. The distinguished lineup of speakers includes shipping economist Dr Martin Stopford; Savraj Mehta representing North Standard; Lee Martindale from Wartsila; and Cara Carter of Halcyon Recruitment. They will be joined by IRS’ Executive Chairman, Arun Sharma, and Managing Director, Vijay Arora. Navigate PR’s Penny Thomas will moderate the conversation.

“The transition to a new fuel ecosystem and the onset of technological advancements will likely have a profound impact on the future workforce. The critical role of the human element in the development of sustainable technology and systems cannot be emphasised enough. We look forward to gaining industry insights and discussing how all stakeholders can collectively address the challenges that lie ahead,” said Arun Sharma, Executive Chairman, IRS.

In addition to the Round Table, Indian Register of Shipping will also host a Technical Seminar on 13th September at 9:00am at the Little Ship Club, Upper Thames Street, London which will focus on Decarbonisation, Alternate Fuels & Human Element.

Source: Indian Register of Shipping (IRS)