Leading Italian terminal & intermodal operator Contship Italia to promote benefits of Eurozone connectivity through its La Spezia Container Terminal, at top-level meeting in Hong Kong

Contship Italia Group, a leading maritime container terminal operator and intermodal provider, will be in Hong Kong in October to meet with leading shippers and freight forwarders as part of this year’s campaign to engage with the growing markets in China and East Asia. Contship is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and will host a gathering in Hong Kong that will include meetings, a reception and a senior level panel discussion with high profile industry speakers on October 29th, 2019 at the Intercontinental Hotel, as part of its 5th Asia Roadshow.

The event is supported by Hong Kong Shippers’ Council and The Hong Kong Shippers’ Council and Hongkong Association of Freight Forwarding & Logistics (HKAFF). CG Clemente Contestabile, the Consul General of Italy, in Hong Kong, will be guest-of-honour at the event.

Prominent speakers from the HKSAR Government and industry will also speak during a panel discussion, including Mr. Louis Chan, Head of the Global Research Team at Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Mr. Willy Lin, Chairman of The Hong Kong Shippers’ Council and Hong Kong Productivity Council. Through the panel discussion, industry practitioners will gain a macro overview on the Italy-Hong Kong trade outlook that will give them the opportunity to formulate an export strategy to the Eurozone by using Contship Italia’s unique intermodal solutions via their primary southern-gateway port, La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), as part of the opportunities created by China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) signed with Italy in March 2019.”

“Italy was among the top five EU destinations for Hong Kong exports in 2018 worth US$3.62 billion, according to Trading Economics, an economic data platform. Hong Kong also remains one of most important trading partners for Italy and LSCT.

We look forward to sharing our latest terminal and intermodal development plans with supply-chain stakeholders in Hong Kong” said Daniele Testi, Marketing Director of Contship Italia. Mr. Testi, together with Peter Hill, Sales & Business Development Director and Peter Robino, Maritime Sales at Contship Italia Group, will be in Hong Kong from 28th to 30th October prior to the gathering for one-to-one sessions with industry leaders and will also be giving a series of media briefings.

Contship Italia Spa is the holding company of Contship Italia Group, which operates maritime container terminals as well as inland rail hubs and provides a broad range of value added intermodal services. The Group operates shipping line independent in the Italian container ports of La Spezia, Cagliari, Ravenna and Salerno as well as in Tangier, Morocco. It also runs the multimodal inland port of Melzo/Milan, which acts as an extended quay to the gateway port La Spezia and cross docking facility for continental containerized trades. Contship Italia Group is part of Eurokai GmbH & Co. KgaA.

Source: Contship Italia Spa