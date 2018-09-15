Leading port authorities combine forces in Climate Action Program

Antwerp Port Authority is pleased to announce its participation in the World Ports Climate Action Program. In this new international initiative, the port authorities of Hamburg, Barcelona, Rotterdam, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Vancouver and Antwerp will be joining forces and working together on a number of projects that address the issue of global warming.

The international collaboration was announced today during the opening session of the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.

Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of Antwerp Port Authority: “The Paris Agreement has set a clear target: we need to limit global warming to well below 2°C. It is vital in this context to reduce the emissions generated by maritime transport. As critical hubs in the global maritime transport network, I am convinced that ports can make a significant contribution. I am pleased to see that international port authorities have taken on a leading role in this area, committing to collaborative projects that can further advance the decarbonization of the maritime transport sector.”

The World Ports Climate Action Program focuses on the following specific actions:

1.Increase efficiency of supply chains using digital tools;

2.Advance common and ambitious (public) policy approaches aimed at reducing emissions within larger geographic areas;

3.Accelerate development of in-port renewable power-2-ship solutions and other zero emission solutions;

4.Accelerate the development of commercially viable sustainable low-carbon fuels for maritime transport and infrastructure for electrification of ship propulsion systems.

5.Accelerate efforts to fully decarbonize cargo-handling facilities in our ports.

The Port Authority organisations call upon the shipping industry and other ports to join the commitment to deliver on the Paris Agreement and to work together on actions that yield measurable results.

To increase the impact of the program, the port authority network asks governments and regulators to adopt global – or, at the very least, international – policies for CO2 pricing and provide funding support to relevant R&D and pilot projects.

The participants in the World Ports Climate Action Program will work in close collaboration with stakeholders inside and outside the maritime sector. As a first action, the partners will be drawing up a work plan. They will use the World Ports Sustainability Program to reach out and communicate progress of this Climate Action program.

On the World Ports Sustainability Program (WPSP)

The WPSP was launched in 2018 in Antwerp. It is the first maritime sustainability charter worldwide to contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The programme is developed along five themes: resilient infrastructure, climate and energy, community outreach and port-city dialogue, safety and security, governance and ethics.

The WPSP charter has 5 founding fathers: ESPO, the European Sea Ports Organisation, AIVP, The Worldwide Network of Port Cities, AAPA, the American Association of Port Authorities, PIANC, The World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure and IAPH, the International Association of Ports and Harbours, which took the initiative to create WPSP. Together, these organizations represent nearly 1,000 ports and port-related businesses and agencies from more than 100 countries around the world.

