Leading renewables adjuster launches marine proposition

Renewable Energy Loss Adjusters (RELA), has launched a new proposition dedicated to the marine market.

Established in 2012, RELA has settled more than 2,500 claims worldwide to a value of over $500m, becoming one of the leading providers of risk services in the renewable energy sector in the process. That expertise is now set to enter the marine market.

The new proposition provides independent average adjusting services by a qualified average adjuster, supported by a global network of surveyors and adjusters. In addition, RELA Marine offers independent surveys, bespoke reports and advice to assist insurers, brokers and owners in their claims handling and risk assessment.

Services include providing claim adjustment; technical on-site or desktop surveys with access to a global surveyor network; advice on coverage and liability; risk assessment; wordings reviews and much more; all adaptable to individual’s specific requirements.

The new division will be headed up by CEO, Alan Tucker, who has nearly 30 years’ experience managing marine hull and energy claims. Starting out working at P&I Clubs and Oil and Gas Adjusters, Alan later turned to Renewables in 2015 before joining RELA in 2020.

Joining him in the new division is recent recruit Nanami Hara who has taken up the role of Senior Hull Adjuster.

With 13 years’ experience as an average adjuster, Nanami holds an LLM in Maritime Law and is a qualified Fellow of the Association of Average Adjusters. Having worked in marine markets in both Japan and the UK, she is experienced in handling and adjusting a wide variety of hull and machinery claims, as well as experience in other marine claims such as P&I, cargo, charterers’ liabilities and ports and terminals.

Commenting on the new practice, Alan Tucker, CEO of RELA, said: “RELA have built an excellent reputation in Renewables for technical excellence, independence and impartiality, a collaborative approach and of course our ability to respond quickly to claims wherever they are in the world. We are very excited to bring this approach to a new sector and we are confident that with the calibre of people like Nanami on board and our proven approach to managing complex claims, we will replicate the success we have enjoyed in the renewables sector.”

Source: Renewable Energy Loss Adjusters (RELA)