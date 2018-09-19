Learning about port management and efficiency

High-level officials and decision-makers from maritime and port authorities around the world are undergoing intense training in port management and operational efficiency at the annual Advanced Course on Port Operations and Management based in Le Havre, France (10 September to 12 October). The opening of the course coincided with Le Havre’s celebration of World Maritime Day and its theme: IMO 70 Our heritage – better shipping for a better future.

The course includes class-based training and site visits, including to the port of Le Havre. The thirty-second Advanced Course on Port Operations and Management, organized by the Institut Portuaire d’Enseignement et de Recherche (IPER) and the Grand Port Maritime du Havre (GPMH) has 20 participants from around the world*.

IMO’s Chris Trelawny delivered the opening address and lectured on the role of IMO, with a focus on IMO and maritime development.

*Participants are being funded or part-funded by IMO and are from Algeria, Bangladesh, Brazil, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Jamaica, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mexico, Panama, Seychelles, South Africa, Suriname, Togo, and Tunisia.

Source: IMO