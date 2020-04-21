Learning in a Lockdown- Videotel’s Webinar on Best Practice Distance Learning

Raal Harris, MD of Videotel and Creative Director of Ocean Technologies Group, is running a webinar to teach those with training responsibilities how to manage the transition from face to face learning to online teaching.

Called “Learning in Lockdown- Creating good distance learning experiences”, the webinar is designed to give tutors a guide on how adapt their training formats and techniques to take into account the differences of teaching delegates online, a medium which is being increasingly used in the maritime industry as current travel restrictions prevent face to face classroom based learning.

“It is more than just a question of putting your classroom course online and hoping for the best,” said Raal Harris.

“Teachers need to invest time in assessing the right software to use, making sure it is easy to register and join the webinar with a facility for those having technical difficulties to be able to contact the organizer of the session for help,” he added.

Having worked for Videotel for 15 years, Raal has considerable experience in running online courses and so this webinar outlines the pitfalls to avoid and gives some great tips and hints in how to run an engaging and successful distance learning course.

The webinar will begin at 10.00am (UK BST) on Thursday 23rd April and is aimed at those responsible for their organisation’s training strategy, those looking to transform their classroom courses to online ones and tutors keen to understand how best to deliver programmes of training and education using video conferencing technology.

Source: Videotel